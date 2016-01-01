Dr. Nipper has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Nipper, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Nipper, MD
Dr. Thomas Nipper, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brookfield, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Orthopedic Specialist of Connecticut60 Old New Milford Rd Ste 3G, Brookfield, CT 06804 Directions (203) 740-7506
About Dr. Thomas Nipper, MD
- 52 years of experience
- English, French
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Nipper speaks French.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Nipper. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nipper.
