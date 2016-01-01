Dr. Thomas Noff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Noff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Noff, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Camden, NJ. They graduated from Technion Israel Institute of Technology, Haifa, Israel and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Noff works at
Locations
Cooper Bone & Joint Institute3 Cooper Plz Rm 403, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions
Cooper Neurological Institute at Cherry Hill2339 Route 70 W Fl 4, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Noff, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School Of Medicine, Indianapolis, In
- Good Samaritan Hospital, Cincinnati, OH
- Technion Israel Institute of Technology, Haifa, Israel
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Noff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Noff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Noff using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Noff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Noff. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.