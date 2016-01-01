See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Camden, NJ
Dr. Thomas Noff, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
1.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Noff, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Camden, NJ. They graduated from Technion Israel Institute of Technology, Haifa, Israel and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Noff works at Cooper Bone & Joint Institute in Camden, NJ with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cooper Bone & Joint Institute
    3 Cooper Plz Rm 403, Camden, NJ 08103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Cooper Neurological Institute at Cherry Hill
    2339 Route 70 W Fl 4, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency


Seizure Disorders
Myasthenia Gravis
Vertigo
Seizure Disorders
Myasthenia Gravis
Vertigo

Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Electrodiagnostic Procedure Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Thomas Noff, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1346582277
    Education & Certifications

    • Indiana University School Of Medicine, Indianapolis, In
    • Good Samaritan Hospital, Cincinnati, OH
    • Technion Israel Institute of Technology, Haifa, Israel
    • Neurology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Noff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Noff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Noff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Noff. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

