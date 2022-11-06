Overview of Dr. Thomas Norton, MD

Dr. Thomas Norton, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Norton works at Center For Neurosciences in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.