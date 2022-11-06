Dr. Thomas Norton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Norton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Norton, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Norton, MD
Dr. Thomas Norton, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Norton's Office Locations
Center for Neurosciences2450 E River Rd, Tucson, AZ 85718 Directions (520) 795-7750
Hospital Affiliations
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent bedside manner. Caring and knowledgable. Applies his deep understanding of heath to himself and is an exceptional hiker and naturalist, having scaled Everest, Kilimanjaro and other world class peaks.
About Dr. Thomas Norton, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 58 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Ill Hosps
- Cook Co Hosp
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
