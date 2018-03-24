See All Podiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Thomas Novella, DPM

Podiatry
3.8 (12)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thomas Novella, DPM

Dr. Thomas Novella, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hospital For Special Surgery.

Dr. Novella works at Orthopaedic Associates of New York PC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Novella's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopaedic Associates of New York PC
    343 W 58th St, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 506-0242

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hospital For Special Surgery

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Foot Sprain
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Foot Sprain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Thomas Novella, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 45 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1598773269
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Thomas Novella, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Novella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Novella has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Novella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Novella works at Orthopaedic Associates of New York PC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Novella’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Novella. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novella.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Novella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Novella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

