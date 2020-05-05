Dr. Thomas Nylk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nylk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Nylk, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas Nylk, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sparks, NV. They completed their fellowship with LA State U Hlth Scis Ctr
Dr. Nylk works at
Northern Nevada Medical Group - Sparks #3022385 E Prater Way Ste 302, Sparks, NV 89434 Directions (775) 356-4514
Northern Nevada Medical Group5575 Kietzke Ln, Reno, NV 89511 Directions (775) 352-5300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Banner Churchill Community Hospital
- Banner Lassen Medical Center
- Eastern Plumas Hospital Portola
- Mammoth Hospital
- Northern Inyo Hospital
- Northern Nevada Medical Center
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Southern Inyo Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent. I was referred to Dr Nylk when a pre-surgery work-up, indicated an abnormality in EKG. I was scheduled for cardiac diagnostics and follow-up appointments, and was informed that I needed by-pass surgery which Dr Nylk set up in a matter of a few days . I was told I was a 'ticking time bomb'. Dr Nylk saved my life.
- Cardiology
- English
- 1700869708
- LA State U Hlth Scis Ctr
- Lsu Hlth Sci Ctr-Univ Hosp, Cardiovascular Diseases Huron Hosp -Cleveland Clinic, Internal Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
