Dr. Thomas Oates, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Thomas Oates, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Oates, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine.
Dr. Oates works at
Locations
Watson Clinic LLP1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 680-7000Tuesday7:00am - 10:00pmWednesday7:00am - 10:00pmFriday7:00am - 10:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:30pm
Lakeland Volunteers in Medicine Inc600 W Peachtree St, Lakeland, FL 33815 Directions (863) 688-5846
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Fine man, good doctor. He is retiring in January, hard to replace!
About Dr. Thomas Oates, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1508838210
Education & Certifications
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oates has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oates accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oates has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oates on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Oates. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oates.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oates, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oates appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.