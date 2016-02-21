Dr. Thomas Obade, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Obade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Obade, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Obade, MD
Dr. Thomas Obade, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Elmer and Salem Medical Center.
Dr. Obade works at
Dr. Obade's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Orthopaedic Centers414 Tatum St, Woodbury, NJ 08096 Directions (856) 848-3880
Hospital Affiliations
- Inspira Medical Center Elmer
- Salem Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Obade?
very professional , very good
About Dr. Thomas Obade, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 55 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356348551
Education & Certifications
- University Penna
- Indiana University
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University of Pittsburgh
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Obade has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Obade accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Obade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Obade works at
Dr. Obade has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Obade on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Obade speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Obade. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Obade.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Obade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Obade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.