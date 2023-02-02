Dr. Thomas Oberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Oberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Oberg, MD
Dr. Thomas Oberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital and Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Oberg's Office Locations
Oculoplastic Surgery Inc1002 E South Temple Ste 308, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (877) 844-3223
The Eye Institute of Utah755 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (801) 363-3356Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta View Hospital
- Salt Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PEHP
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oberg?
Dr Oberg and his staff were so amazing. They made me feel so calm. They were on time with every appointment and my eyelids turn out even better than I could have expected. Thanks to each person on the team fir the fabulous care
About Dr. Thomas Oberg, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1801021126
Education & Certifications
- Center for Facial Appearances with Richard L. Anderson, M.D.
- University Hospital|University of Utah
- Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oberg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Oberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.