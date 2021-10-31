Overview

Dr. Thomas O'Brien, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG and is affiliated with BronxCare Hospital Center - Grand Concourse Campus.



Dr. O'Brien works at TGO Medicine, P.C. in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.