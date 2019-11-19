See All Oncologists in South Weymouth, MA
Dr. Thomas O'Connor Jr, MD

Medical Oncology
22 years of experience

Dr. Thomas O'Connor Jr, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in South Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Dana - Farber Cancer Institute and South Shore Hospital.

Dr. O'Connor Jr works at Dana Farber Cancer Ctr Oncology in South Weymouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Colorectal Cancer and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. O'Connor Jr's Office Locations

    Dana Farber Cancer Ctr Oncology
    Dana Farber Cancer Ctr Oncology
101 Columbian St Fl 3, South Weymouth, MA 02190
(781) 624-4800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dana - Farber Cancer Institute
  • South Shore Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Secondary Malignancies
Colorectal Cancer
Anemia
Secondary Malignancies
Colorectal Cancer
Anemia

Secondary Malignancies
Colorectal Cancer
Anemia
Acute Leukemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Lung Cancer
Nodular Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Bleeding Disorders
Breast Cancer
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Lymphosarcoma
Prostate Cancer
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bladder Cancer
Bone Cancer
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Cancer Screening
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Cervical Cancer
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Erythropoietin Test
Esophageal Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemophilia
Hodgkin's Disease
Hypercoagulable State
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Kidney Cancer
Laryngeal Cancer
Leukocytosis
Liver Cancer
Lymphocytosis
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Neutropenia
Oral Cancer
Oral Cancer Screening
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancytopenia
Peritoneal Cancer
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Purpura
Reticulosarcoma
Secondary Hypertension
Skin Cancer
Skin Screenings
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Thrombocytosis
Tongue Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Astrocytoma
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Cholangiocarcinoma
Chordoma
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Cryoglobulinemia
Eye Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Lobular Carconima
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Lymphoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Male Breast Cancer
Malignant Histiocytosis
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Medulloblastoma
Meningiomas
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Mycosis Fungoides
Ovarian Cancer
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria
Penile Cancer
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma
Pituitary Tumor
Pleura Cancer
Pleural Cancer
Salivary Gland Cancer
Schwannoma
Small Intestine Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach Cancer
Testicular Cancer
Thalassemia
Thoracentesis
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
von Willebrand Disease
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Nov 19, 2019
    I have been a cancer patient of Dr. O’Connor for 4 years. He is kind and smart and always takes time to answer my questions.
    Maryellen White — Nov 19, 2019
    About Dr. Thomas O'Connor Jr, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Rochester General Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas O'Connor Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Connor Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O'Connor Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Connor Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Connor Jr works at Dana Farber Cancer Ctr Oncology in South Weymouth, MA. View the full address on Dr. O'Connor Jr’s profile.

    Dr. O'Connor Jr has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Colorectal Cancer and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Connor Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Connor Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Connor Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Connor Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Connor Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

