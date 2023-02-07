Overview of Dr. Thomas Odmark, MD

Dr. Thomas Odmark, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Odmark works at Alexander Orthopaedic Associates in Largo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.