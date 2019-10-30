Overview of Dr. Thomas O'Dowd, MD

Dr. Thomas O'Dowd, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.



Dr. O'Dowd works at Advocare South Jersey Orthopedic Associates in Voorhees, NJ with other offices in Blackwood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.