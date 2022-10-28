Dr. Thomas Oei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Oei, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Oei, MD
Dr. Thomas Oei, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kerrville, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Peterson Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Oei's Office Locations
Thomas O. Oei, MD PA120 Francisco Lemos St S, Kerrville, TX 78028 Directions (830) 777-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Peterson Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My surgery was done with perfection. His staff is very helpful and kind. I highly recommend Dr.Oei for eye care. I thank God that I can see again and for Dr.Oei
About Dr. Thomas Oei, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861468530
Education & Certifications
- So Ill U Meml Hosp
- U Miss U Hosp
- U Miss
- University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oei has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oei accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oei has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Oei speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Oei. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oei.
