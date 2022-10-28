Overview of Dr. Thomas Oei, MD

Dr. Thomas Oei, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kerrville, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Peterson Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Oei works at Thomas O. Oei, MD PA in Kerrville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.