Dr. Thomas O'Gara, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Reno, NV. They completed their residency with So Il University School Of Med



Dr. O'Gara works at Ralston Family Physicians in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.