Dr. Thomas O'Hagan, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (42)
Call for new patient details
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thomas O'Hagan, MD

Dr. Thomas O'Hagan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Munson Medical Center and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital.

Dr. O'Hagan works at Great Lakes Orthopaedic Center in Traverse City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Knee Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. O'Hagan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Great Lakes Orthopaedic Center
    4045 W Royal Dr, Traverse City, MI 49684 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 935-0900
  2. 2
    Great Lakes Orthopaedic Center
    4045 N Royal Dr, Traverse City, MI 49684 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 935-0900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Munson Medical Center
  • Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • Worker's Compensation

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 24, 2023
    To start, everyone was very pleasant and very attentive and very well organized. Dr O'Hagan was great! Very friendly and gave me a great overview of different possible scenarios. He then invited any and all questions I might have. He gave me complete confidence I was in the right place!
    Dave C — Jan 24, 2023
    About Dr. Thomas O'Hagan, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124273958
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rothman Inst-Jefferson U
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. O'Hagan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Hagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Hagan works at Great Lakes Orthopaedic Center in Traverse City, MI. View the full address on Dr. O'Hagan's profile.

    Dr. O'Hagan has seen patients for Joint Pain, Knee Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Hagan on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Hagan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Hagan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Hagan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Hagan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

