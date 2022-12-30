Dr. Thomas Ohalloran, MB is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ohalloran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Ohalloran, MB
Overview
Dr. Thomas Ohalloran, MB is a Cardiology Specialist in Cambridge, MA.
Dr. Ohalloran works at
Locations
Mount Auburn Gastroenterology Associates300 Mount Auburn St Ste 310, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 497-1560
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 667-8800
Mt Auburn Hospital Dept of Psychiatry330 Mount Auburn St, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 497-1560Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Mount Auburn Cardiology Associates725 Concord Ave Ste 3200, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 497-1560
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Auburn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. O'Halloran is our family cardiologist, treating my husband for many years, then my elderly father for a few years until he passed (not cardiac related), and now me for the past year. We feel we are in kind, compassionate hands with the highest quality of care and always looking for the best course of treatment rather than just blindly giving the same treatment to every patient. We appreciate a cautious approach (not overprescribing and encouraging lifestyle changes) and a holistic one.
About Dr. Thomas Ohalloran, MB
- Cardiology
- English
- 1922101294
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease
