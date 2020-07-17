Overview of Dr. Thomas Olexa, MD

Dr. Thomas Olexa, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sandusky, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Firelands Regional Medical Center, Magruder Hospital, ProMedica Memorial Hospital and The Bellevue Hospital.



Dr. Olexa works at Sandusky Orthopedics/Rheumatlgy in Sandusky, OH with other offices in Bellevue, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.