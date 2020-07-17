See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Sandusky, OH
Super Profile

Dr. Thomas Olexa, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.0 (24)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thomas Olexa, MD

Dr. Thomas Olexa, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sandusky, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Firelands Regional Medical Center, Magruder Hospital, ProMedica Memorial Hospital and The Bellevue Hospital.

Dr. Olexa works at Sandusky Orthopedics/Rheumatlgy in Sandusky, OH with other offices in Bellevue, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Olexa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sandusky Orthopedics/Rheumatlgy
    1401 BONE CREEK DR, Sandusky, OH 44870 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 625-4900
  2. 2
    Bellevue Hospital
    1400 W Main St, Bellevue, OH 44811 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 625-4900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Firelands Regional Medical Center
  • Magruder Hospital
  • ProMedica Memorial Hospital
  • The Bellevue Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Meniscus Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Meniscus Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 17, 2020
    Thank You Dr. OLEXA and the Team you had in 2018. Replaced Rotar cuff tear and cleaned out the bone in shoulder. Very informative, very helpful,courteus, and thanks to Dr. Tom, I can now throw a football. Havent been able to do that since I was 15, then Heavy Highway Construction for 25 years. RECOMENDED.
    Robert McDonald — Jul 17, 2020
    About Dr. Thomas Olexa, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144201088
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Olexa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olexa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Olexa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Olexa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Olexa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olexa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olexa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olexa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

