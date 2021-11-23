Dr. Thomas Olivier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olivier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Olivier, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Olivier, MD
Dr. Thomas Olivier, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South.
Dr. Olivier works at
Dr. Olivier's Office Locations
-
1
Plastic Surgery Concepts PC13131 Tesson Ferry Rd Ste 215, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 270-9680
-
2
Midwest Podiatry and Associates LLC11709 Old Ballas Rd Ste 201, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 997-8828
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Olivier?
A successful surgery. Loved Doctor's expertise! Answers all questions and made me feel comfortable. Friendly, professional and receptive staff!
About Dr. Thomas Olivier, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hungarian
- 1134139181
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olivier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olivier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olivier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olivier works at
Dr. Olivier speaks Hungarian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Olivier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olivier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olivier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olivier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.