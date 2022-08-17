Dr. Thomas Origitano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Origitano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Origitano, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Origitano, MD
Dr. Thomas Origitano, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kalispell, MT.

Dr. Origitano's Office Locations
-
1
Kalispell Office200 Commons Way Ste B, Kalispell, MT 59901 Directions (406) 752-5170
-
2
Kalispell Regional Healthcare310 Sunnyview Ln, Kalispell, MT 59901 Directions (406) 752-5111
Hospital Affiliations
- Logan Health Medical Center
- St. Peter's Health Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I felt very honored to meet such a Smart Physician/ Surgeon. He explained everything I wanted to know and didn't want to rush surgery. Thank You Dr. Origitano! :)
About Dr. Thomas Origitano, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1841277720
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Origitano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Origitano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Origitano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Origitano has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Origitano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Origitano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Origitano.
