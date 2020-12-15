Overview of Dr. Thomas Padgett, DMD

Dr. Thomas Padgett, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital.



Dr. Padgett works at Richmond Oral & Cosmetic Surgeons in Midlothian, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.