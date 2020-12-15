Dr. Thomas Padgett, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padgett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Padgett, DMD
Dr. Thomas Padgett, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital.
Richmond Oral & Cosmetic Surgeons1680 Huguenot Rd, Midlothian, VA 23113 Directions (804) 430-5080Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- American International Group (AIG)
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Professional and efficient! Excellent work!
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1942308143
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- NAVAL MEDICAL CENTER PORTSMOUTH
- National Naval Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Dr. Padgett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Padgett accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Padgett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Padgett works at
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Padgett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padgett.
