Overview of Dr. Thomas Pae, MD

Dr. Thomas Pae, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Pae works at Aki and Kroczek Surgical Associates in Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Hernia Repair and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.