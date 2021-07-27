Dr. Thomas Panichella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panichella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Panichella, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Panichella, MD
Dr. Thomas Panichella, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook.
Dr. Panichella works at
Dr. Panichella's Office Locations
-
1
Thomas F Panichella MD PC124 Main St Ste 9, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 271-7136
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Panichella?
I would enthusiastically recommend Dr. Panichella. I had been treated at one of the larger groups locally and needed to see a more professional, caring and skilled provider. Dr. Panichella fit the bill. He reviewed my test results performed at the original provider and had the expertise to see a very serious problem that the provider performing the test did not. Dr. Panichella cared enough to look into my vision loss and take appropriate action where the other group did not.
About Dr. Thomas Panichella, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1750474524
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Panichella has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Panichella accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Panichella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panichella works at
Dr. Panichella has seen patients for Chalazion, Stye and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Panichella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Panichella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panichella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panichella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panichella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.