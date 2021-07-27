See All Ophthalmologists in Huntington, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Thomas Panichella, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Panichella, MD

Dr. Thomas Panichella, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook.

Dr. Panichella works at Thomas F Panichella MD PC in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chalazion, Stye and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Panichella's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas F Panichella MD PC
    124 Main St Ste 9, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 271-7136

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chalazion
Stye
Drusen
Chalazion
Stye
Drusen

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 27, 2021
    
    About Dr. Thomas Panichella, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750474524
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Panichella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panichella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Panichella has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Panichella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Panichella works at Thomas F Panichella MD PC in Huntington, NY. View the full address on Dr. Panichella’s profile.

    Dr. Panichella has seen patients for Chalazion, Stye and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Panichella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Panichella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panichella.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panichella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panichella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

