Dr. Thomas Parente, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Parente, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Inst Med Far Eastern U and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman.
Dr. Parente works at
Locations
Leesburg Regional Medical Center Inc600 E Dixie Ave, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 343-2255
Heart Care & Vascular Medicine PA2101 Nightingale Ln, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions (352) 343-2255
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Waterman
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He doesn’t make you wait for a long time. He is efficient & gives you a complete examination and explains & answers any questions you may have. He is an excellent doctor....I highly recommend him!!!
About Dr. Thomas Parente, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1093806499
Education & Certifications
- Long Island College Hospital
- Mainonides Med Ctr
- Inst Med Far Eastern U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parente accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parente has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parente has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Pulmonary Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parente on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Parente. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parente.
