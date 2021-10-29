Overview of Dr. Thomas Parfenchuck, MD

Dr. Thomas Parfenchuck, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.



Dr. Parfenchuck works at Legend Orthopaedics in Augusta, GA with other offices in Evans, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spinal Fusion and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.