Dr. Thomas Parisi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parisi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Parisi, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Parisi, MD
Dr. Thomas Parisi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Franklin, WI. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Francis Hospital, Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Elmbrook Campus, Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Franklin Campus, Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus and Midwest Orthopedic Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Parisi works at
Dr. Parisi's Office Locations
-
1
Rawson Office3111 W Rawson Ave Ste 200, Franklin, WI 53132 Directions (414) 384-6700
-
2
Brookfield Office17000 W North Ave Ste 201E, Brookfield, WI 53005 Directions (414) 384-6700
-
3
Orthopedic Institute of Wisconsin9969 S 27th St # 1100, Franklin, WI 53132 Directions (414) 384-6700
-
4
Orthopedic Surgeons of Wisconsin Sc3077 N Mayfair Rd Ste 305, Wauwatosa, WI 53222 Directions (414) 258-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Francis Hospital
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Elmbrook Campus
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Franklin Campus
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
- Midwest Orthopedic Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parisi?
Dr Parisi is not only an outstanding surgeon but also a very kind person. I would highly recommend!
About Dr. Thomas Parisi, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1003100090
Education & Certifications
- Colorado Joint Replacement
- Harvard Combined Orthopaedic Residency Program
- Harvard Combined Orthopaedic Residency Program
- Mayo Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parisi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parisi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parisi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parisi works at
Dr. Parisi has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parisi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Parisi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parisi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parisi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parisi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.