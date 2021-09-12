Overview of Dr. Thomas Parisi, MD

Dr. Thomas Parisi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Franklin, WI. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Francis Hospital, Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Elmbrook Campus, Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Franklin Campus, Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus and Midwest Orthopedic Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Parisi works at THE ORTHOPEDIC INSTITUTE OF WISCONSIN, Brookfield, WI in Franklin, WI with other offices in Brookfield, WI and Wauwatosa, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.