Overview

Dr. Thomas Parisi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from St Christopher's College of Medicine and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Parisi works at Personal Medical Care in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.