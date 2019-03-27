Overview of Dr. Thomas Parr, MD

Dr. Thomas Parr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Parr works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.