Dr. Thomas Parr, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.1 (26)
Map Pin Small Sugar Land, TX
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Thomas Parr, MD

Dr. Thomas Parr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Parr works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Parr's Office Locations

  1
    Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group
    14090 Southwest Fwy Ste 130, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Foot Sprain
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Foot Sprain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Foot Sprain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Adhesive Capsulitis
Nerve Block, Somatic
Peripheral Nerve Block
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Broken Arm
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Release
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Neck Pain
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Elbow Bursitis
Foot Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hand Fracture
Heel Spur
Herniated Disc
Hip Fracture
Hip Replacement
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Knee Arthroscopy
Knee Replacement
Knee Replacement Revision
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Pelvic Fracture
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rotator Cuff Surgery
Rotator Cuff Tear
Sacrum Disorders
Shoulder Arthroscopy
Spine Deformities
Steroid Injection
Systemic Chondromalacia
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Total Hip Replacement
Trigger Finger Release
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Ankle Arthroscopy
Ankle Fracture
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis
Baker's Cyst
Bone Cancer
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Bunion Surgery
Chondrocalcinosis
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
De Quervain's Disease
De Quervain's Release
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Excision of Femur or Knee
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal
Femur Fracture
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Hammer Toe
Hammer Toe Repair
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Hip Resurfacing
Hip Sprain
Humerus Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
Knee Dislocation
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Cramp
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Meniscus Surgery
Morton's Neuroma
Neck Muscle Strain
Nerve Block, Sympathetic
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Neuroplasty
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteosarcoma
Pathological Spine Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Sever's Disease
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylitis
Stress Fracture of Foot
Synovial Biopsy
Trigger Finger
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Wrist Fracture
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 27, 2019
    Dr. Parr has repaired my knee after a different Dr. did a poor replacement that lasted only 6 months. My new knee has been in place 3 years and it feels great and is sturdy and well engineered. He has also repaired my right shoulder with three severely torn rotater cuff tendons. I plan on having him fix the left shoulder as well. He is hard working, trustworthy and honest. He even has called me at home to check on me and inform me of any pertinent information. I can't praise him enough. Thanks!
    — Mar 27, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Parr, MD
    About Dr. Thomas Parr, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1134250756
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
    Residency
    Internship
    • BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital
    • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
    • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
    • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
    • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
    • Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Parr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parr works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Dr. Parr’s profile.

    Dr. Parr has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Parr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

