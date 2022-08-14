Overview

Dr. Thomas Parrott, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Stone Mountain, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.



Dr. Parrott works at Emory At Rockbridge in Stone Mountain, GA with other offices in Snellville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.