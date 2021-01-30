Overview of Dr. Thomas Pearson, MD

Dr. Thomas Pearson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Pearson works at Penn-Tampa Neurology & Sleep Medicine in Palm Harbor, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrovascular Disease, Polyneuropathy and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.