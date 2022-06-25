Dr. Thomas Pearson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Pearson, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Pearson, MD
Dr. Thomas Pearson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center Branson and Cox Medical Center South.
Dr. Pearson works at
Dr. Pearson's Office Locations
Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Urology1001 E Primrose St, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 875-3381Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center Branson
- Cox Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Golden Rule
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pearson was very professional, explained everything thoroughly, and the procedure went flawlessly. I would highly recommend him for your medical needs.
About Dr. Thomas Pearson, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University KY
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pearson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pearson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pearson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pearson works at
Dr. Pearson has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearson.
