Dr. Thomas Peatman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas Peatman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dublin, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus, San Ramon Regional Medical Center and Stanford Health Care Valleycare.
Webster Orthopedics4000 Dublin Blvd Ste 100, Dublin, CA 94568 Directions (925) 556-7320Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Webster Orthopedics3315 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94611 Directions (510) 238-1200
Webster Orthopedics5801 Norris Canyon Rd Ste 210, San Ramon, CA 94583 Directions (925) 355-7350
Webster Orthopedics80 Grand Ave Ste 400, Oakland, CA 94612 Directions (510) 238-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
- San Ramon Regional Medical Center
- Stanford Health Care Valleycare
- Affinity Health Plan
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Hill Physicians Medical Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I wish I could give Dr Peatman and his staff 6 stars. I've had an ongoing difficult issue with my hip and knee and have been to a lot of doctors. Dr Peatman was the first doctor that actually listened to me and the first to actually try to figure out what was wrong, rather than giving up or saying there's nothing wrong with me. He always treated me with kindness and compassion and it made all the difference. His PA Brian, the imaging staff, and the front desk staff are all so kind and friendly as well. My only complaint is that it can be a long wait to speak to someone and can be difficult to get someone to call you back about issues, but they are such a busy office that it makes sense.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, German
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
- University of California At Berkeley
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
