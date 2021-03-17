Overview of Dr. Thomas Peatman, MD

Dr. Thomas Peatman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dublin, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus, San Ramon Regional Medical Center and Stanford Health Care Valleycare.



Dr. Peatman works at WEBSTER ORTHOPEDIC MEDICAL GROUP in Dublin, CA with other offices in Oakland, CA and San Ramon, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.