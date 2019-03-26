Overview

Dr. Thomas Pechin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shipshewana, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital, Parkview Lagrange Hospital, Parkview Regional Medical Center and Sturgis Hospital.



Dr. Pechin works at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine | Shipshewana in Shipshewana, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.