Overview

Dr. Thomas Perkins, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Moody, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Birmingham.



Dr. Perkins works at Moody Medical Clinic in Moody, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.