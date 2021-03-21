Dr. Thomas Perkins, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Perkins, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Perkins, DO
Dr. Thomas Perkins, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They completed their fellowship with Msu Sports Medicine
Dr. Perkins works at
Dr. Perkins' Office Locations
Rochester Hills Orthopedics and Sports Medicine1349 S Rochester Rd Ste 205, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 239-5300Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Perkins is a patient, encouraging doctor who did a TKR for me. He managed my pain well and explained procedures in a clear, understandable way. His willingness to answer questions often results in long waits, but he is worth the wait! Unfortunately, the young woman at the desk lacked the same friendly demeanor. She was curt—no smile, no welcome, and seemed to have an attitude with everyone in the waiting room. who asked her anything.
About Dr. Thomas Perkins, DO
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1477658458
Education & Certifications
- Msu Sports Medicine
Dr. Perkins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Perkins works at
