Dr. Thomas Perry Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Perry Jr, MD
Dr. Thomas Perry Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Manchester, NH. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center, Elliot Hospital and St. Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Perry Jr's Office Locations
Cmc Highlander Way Internal Medicine1 Highlander Way Ste 4, Manchester, NH 03103 Directions (603) 314-7565
Queen City Medical Associates775 S MAIN ST, Manchester, NH 03102 Directions (603) 314-7565
Hospital Affiliations
- Catholic Medical Center
- Elliot Hospital
- St. Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We love Dr. Perry. Although we go there for the treatment of my hunny's Alzheimers it is always a pleasant visit. He is very good to my hunny and never rushes him. He ALWAYS listens to what both of us has to say no matter how small of a detail. I tell you if we had to change Doctors my hunny would be very upset. I find him very knowledgeable and always willing to look at both sides of things. As far as his staff they are just as great. I don't understand any negative responses here. Must be a clash in personality.
About Dr. Thomas Perry Jr, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1043343692
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perry Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perry Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perry Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perry Jr has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Concussion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perry Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Perry Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perry Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perry Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perry Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.