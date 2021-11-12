Overview of Dr. Thomas Pfennig, DO

Dr. Thomas Pfennig, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Pfennig works at Grand Rapids Ear Nose & Throat P.C. in Wyoming, MI with other offices in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.