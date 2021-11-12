Dr. Thomas Pfennig, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pfennig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Pfennig, DO
Overview of Dr. Thomas Pfennig, DO
Dr. Thomas Pfennig, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Pfennig works at
Dr. Pfennig's Office Locations
Grand Rapids ENT1555 44th St Sw, Wyoming, MI 49509 Directions (616) 249-8000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
West Michigan Ctr for Family Health1425 Michigan St NE Ste A, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 459-4514Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Was up front and honest. Did a great job. My daughter needed an appendectomy in her teens. Not fun. But Dr Pfennig was great!
About Dr. Thomas Pfennig, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508821901
Education & Certifications
- Mt Clemens General Hospital
- Detroit Osteopathic Hospital
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pfennig has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pfennig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pfennig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pfennig works at
Dr. Pfennig has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pfennig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pfennig speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Pfennig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pfennig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pfennig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pfennig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.