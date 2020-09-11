Dr. Thomas Phelps, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phelps is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Phelps, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Phelps, MD
Dr. Thomas Phelps, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chesterland, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine.
Dr. Phelps works at
Dr. Phelps' Office Locations
-
1
Raise Geauga Inc.8254 Mayfield Rd Ste 1, Chesterland, OH 44026 Directions (440) 729-0100
- 2 6559 Wilson Mills Rd Ste 101, Cleveland, OH 44143 Directions (440) 729-0100
- 3 99 Northline Cir Ste 101, Cleveland, OH 44119 Directions (440) 729-0100
-
4
Cleveland Clinic Beachwood Family Health Center26900 Cedar Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 839-3000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Phelps?
Dr. Thomas Phelps is an amazing individual and incredibly talented and dedicated Pediatrician! My son was actually born in Columbus at a renowned hospital. We saw Dr. Phelps only days after discharge from this hospital and Dr. Phelps detected a heart ?? murmur that hadn’t been detected, and literally saved our son’s life! He has been an absolutely wonderful Physician over the past nine years, and we regard him highly and recommend him to all of our friends and colleagues. Dr. Helps is truly “old school”, unfortunately a dying breed these days. He takes as much time as it takes to listen, examine and explain. We NEVER feel rushed and he also takes a personal interest in our child and when we see him out in public, he greets us with a warm hello, and we all adore him. I’d give Dr. Phelps 10 stars if I could. As a Physician myself, care as wonderful as Dr. Phelp’s should be emulated by all!!!!
About Dr. Thomas Phelps, MD
- Pediatrics
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1396834131
Education & Certifications
- Rainbow Babies&Chldns Hosp
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phelps has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phelps accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phelps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phelps works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Phelps. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phelps.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phelps, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phelps appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.