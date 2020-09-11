See All Pediatricians in Chesterland, OH
Dr. Thomas Phelps, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Phelps, MD

Dr. Thomas Phelps, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chesterland, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine.

Dr. Phelps works at Raise Geauga Inc. in Chesterland, OH with other offices in Cleveland, OH and Beachwood, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Phelps' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Raise Geauga Inc.
    8254 Mayfield Rd Ste 1, Chesterland, OH 44026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 729-0100
  2. 2
    6559 Wilson Mills Rd Ste 101, Cleveland, OH 44143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 729-0100
  3. 3
    99 Northline Cir Ste 101, Cleveland, OH 44119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 729-0100
  4. 4
    Cleveland Clinic Beachwood Family Health Center
    26900 Cedar Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 839-3000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Wellness Examination
Dermatitis
Acne
Wellness Examination
Dermatitis

Acne Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 11, 2020
    Dr. Thomas Phelps is an amazing individual and incredibly talented and dedicated Pediatrician! My son was actually born in Columbus at a renowned hospital. We saw Dr. Phelps only days after discharge from this hospital and Dr. Phelps detected a heart ?? murmur that hadn’t been detected, and literally saved our son’s life! He has been an absolutely wonderful Physician over the past nine years, and we regard him highly and recommend him to all of our friends and colleagues. Dr. Helps is truly “old school”, unfortunately a dying breed these days. He takes as much time as it takes to listen, examine and explain. We NEVER feel rushed and he also takes a personal interest in our child and when we see him out in public, he greets us with a warm hello, and we all adore him. I’d give Dr. Phelps 10 stars if I could. As a Physician myself, care as wonderful as Dr. Phelp’s should be emulated by all!!!!
    P. Duggan, M.D. — Sep 11, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Phelps, MD
    About Dr. Thomas Phelps, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396834131
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rainbow Babies&Chldns Hosp
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State U, College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Phelps, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phelps is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Phelps has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Phelps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Phelps. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phelps.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phelps, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phelps appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

