Dr. Thomas Piemonte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piemonte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Piemonte, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Piemonte, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Piemonte works at
Locations
-
1
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Burlington41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (309) 846-6143Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Piemonte?
My visits with Dr. Piemonte always leave me at ease. He’s cautious but optimistic. I always leave my visit with hope and contentment. I have complete faith in his abilities, and I appreciate that he listens!!! Whatever my outcome is, I trust him and have confidence in him!
About Dr. Thomas Piemonte, MD
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225134067
Education & Certifications
- St Elizabeths Medical Center
- St Elizabeth'S Med Ctr, Cardiovascular Diseases St Elizabeth'S Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
- St Elizabeths Medical Center
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Piemonte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Piemonte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Piemonte works at
Dr. Piemonte has seen patients for Heart Disease, Third Degree Heart Block and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Piemonte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Piemonte speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Piemonte. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piemonte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piemonte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piemonte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.