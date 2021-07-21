Overview

Dr. Thomas Piemonte, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Piemonte works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Third Degree Heart Block and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.