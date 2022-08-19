See All Dermatologists in Cedar Rapids, IA
Dr. Thomas Pietras, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Thomas Pietras, MD

Dermatology
4.9 (175)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Pietras, MD is a Dermatologist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Ia Roy J &amp;amp; L Carver Com|University of Ia Roy J &amp;amp;amp; L Carver Com and is affiliated with University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.

Dr. Pietras works at Forefront Dermatology - Cedar Rapids in Cedar Rapids, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Contact Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Forefront Dermatology - Cedar Rapids
    202 10th St SE Ste 270, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (319) 450-7877

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Rash
Contact Dermatitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Rash
Contact Dermatitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vitiligo
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Special Needs Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 175 ratings
    Patient Ratings (175)
    5 Star
    (166)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pietras?

    Aug 19, 2022
    The staff and Dr were very thorough and courteous while explaining everything that needed to be done! As a patient I felt I was in excellent hands to correct my somewhat complicated problem
    — Aug 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Pietras, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Thomas Pietras, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pietras to family and friends

    Dr. Pietras' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pietras

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Thomas Pietras, MD.

    About Dr. Thomas Pietras, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306071915
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Iowa Dept. Of Dermatology
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Iowa Dept. Of Internal Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Ia Roy J &amp;amp;amp; L Carver Com|University of Ia Roy J &amp;amp;amp;amp; L Carver Com
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Pietras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pietras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pietras has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pietras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pietras works at Forefront Dermatology - Cedar Rapids in Cedar Rapids, IA. View the full address on Dr. Pietras’s profile.

    Dr. Pietras has seen patients for Rash, Contact Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pietras on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    175 patients have reviewed Dr. Pietras. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pietras.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pietras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pietras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Thomas Pietras, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.