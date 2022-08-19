Dr. Thomas Pietras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pietras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Pietras, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Pietras, MD is a Dermatologist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Ia Roy J &amp; L Carver Com|University of Ia Roy J &amp;amp; L Carver Com and is affiliated with University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.
Locations
Forefront Dermatology - Cedar Rapids202 10th St SE Ste 270, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403 Directions (319) 450-7877
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
The staff and Dr were very thorough and courteous while explaining everything that needed to be done! As a patient I felt I was in excellent hands to correct my somewhat complicated problem
About Dr. Thomas Pietras, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1306071915
Education & Certifications
- University Of Iowa Dept. Of Dermatology
- University Of Iowa Dept. Of Internal Medicine
- University of Ia Roy J &amp;amp; L Carver Com|University of Ia Roy J &amp;amp;amp; L Carver Com
- Dermatology
