Overview

Dr. Thomas Pietras, MD is a Dermatologist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Ia Roy J &amp; L Carver Com|University of Ia Roy J &amp;amp; L Carver Com and is affiliated with University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.



Dr. Pietras works at Forefront Dermatology - Cedar Rapids in Cedar Rapids, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Contact Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.