Dr. Thomas Pilkington, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas Pilkington, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.
Arlington Ent. Associates PC1635 N George Mason Dr Ste 250, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 524-1212
Virginia Hospital Center Arlington1701 N George Mason Dr, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 524-1212
- Virginia Hospital Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Pilkington was patient and listened carefully. Was very thorough in his examination and took great pains to explain the diagnosis and treatment plan.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 19 years of experience
- English
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Pilkington has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pilkington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pilkington has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pilkington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Pilkington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pilkington.
