Dr. Thomas Pittman, MD

Pediatrics
8 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Pittman, MD

Dr. Thomas Pittman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wesley Chapel, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Pittman works at Novant Health Child & Adolescent Medical Group - Wesley Chapel in Wesley Chapel, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pittman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Child & Adolescent Medical Group - Wesley Chapel
    6488 Weddington Monroe Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC 28104 (704) 908-2857

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Thomas Pittman, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 8 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1366829012
    Education & Certifications

    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    • Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Pittman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pittman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pittman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pittman works at Novant Health Child & Adolescent Medical Group - Wesley Chapel in Wesley Chapel, NC. View the full address on Dr. Pittman’s profile.

    Dr. Pittman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pittman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pittman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pittman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

