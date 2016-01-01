Dr. Thomas Pittman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pittman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Pittman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
UK Markey Cancer Center800 Rose St Fl 1, Lexington, KY 40536 Directions (859) 257-4488
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Neurosurgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- St Louis Hosp-St Louis U
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Pittman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pittman accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pittman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Pittman has seen patients for Meningiomas, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) and Chiari's Deformity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pittman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Pittman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pittman.
