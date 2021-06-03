Dr. Thomas Plut, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Plut, DO
Overview
Dr. Thomas Plut, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Registered In Muskuloskeletal Ultrasound|Sports Medicine Fellowship
Dr. Plut works at
Locations
-
1
Virtua Sports Medicine - Moorestown728 Marne Hwy Ste 100C, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Directions (856) 234-9006
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Plut?
I can't say enough positive things about Dr. Plut. I have seen him for multiple things over the last 4 or so years. He has always been very patient with me, taking time to explain his insight to me and also thoroughly answering all of my questions. In addition, I felt that he is particarly caring doctor. I was somewhat stressed about my situation, and he took extra time to make sure that we had a plan of action covering mupliple diagnoses. He made me feel that he was paying attention to my feelings and when I left the recent appointment, I defintely felt that things were on the right track. I would highly recommend Dr. Plut to anyone needing help with Sports Medicine or Orthopedics.
About Dr. Thomas Plut, DO
- Sports Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1801010723
Education & Certifications
- Registered In Muskuloskeletal Ultrasound|Sports Medicine Fellowship
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Crozer Keystone Hlth Sys
- Family Practice
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Willingboro Hospital
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Plut has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Plut accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Plut using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Plut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Plut works at
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Plut. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plut.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plut, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plut appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.