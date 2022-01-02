See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Elk Grove Village, IL
Dr. Thomas Poepping, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (11)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Poepping, MD

Dr. Thomas Poepping, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Poepping works at G And T Orthopaedics And Sports Medicine in Elk Grove Village, IL with other offices in Elmhurst, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Poepping's Office Locations

    Loyola Hepatology Clinic in Elk Grove Village
    800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 3005, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 545-4733
    G. & T Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine
    1200 S York St Ste 4190, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 782-1174

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
  • AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus

Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 02, 2022
    Very, very good and kind doctor
    Monika — Jan 02, 2022
    About Dr. Thomas Poepping, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306824727
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Us Military Academy
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Poepping, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poepping is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Poepping has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Poepping has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Poepping. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poepping.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poepping, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poepping appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

