Dr. Thomas Pokabla II, DPM
Overview of Dr. Thomas Pokabla II, DPM
Dr. Thomas Pokabla II, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Erie, PA. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Pokabla II's Office Locations
Erie Office3850 Walker Blvd, Erie, PA 16509 Directions (814) 864-2360Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pokabla took the time to diagnose my condition then laid out a treatment plan that is working great. I wish I hadn’t suffered as long as I did. I look forward to getting back to doing the things I love. Thank you Dr Pokabla.
About Dr. Thomas Pokabla II, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Millcreek Community Hospital Pm&S 36
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Pokabla II works at
