Overview of Dr. Thomas Polascik, MD

Dr. Thomas Polascik, MD is an Urology Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital.



Dr. Polascik works at Duke Cancer Center in Durham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Biopsy, Prostate Cancer and Prostate Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.