Dr. Thomas Polascik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polascik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Polascik, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Polascik, MD
Dr. Thomas Polascik, MD is an Urology Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital.
Dr. Polascik works at
Dr. Polascik's Office Locations
-
1
Cancer Center Duhs20 Duke Medicine Cir, Durham, NC 27710 Directions (919) 668-8108
-
2
Private Diagnostic Clinic Pllc40 Duke Medicine Cir, Durham, NC 27710 Directions (919) 684-2446TuesdayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
3
Duke Psychiatry Residency Program2100 Erwin Rd, Durham, NC 27705 Directions (919) 684-8111
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Polascik?
Identified stage 3 cancer that other urologist missed Excellent surgeon
About Dr. Thomas Polascik, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083798979
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Polascik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Polascik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Polascik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Polascik works at
Dr. Polascik has seen patients for Prostate Biopsy, Prostate Cancer and Prostate Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Polascik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Polascik speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Polascik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polascik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Polascik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Polascik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.