Dr. Thomas Powell, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Powell, MD
Dr. Thomas Powell, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Dr. Powell works at
Dr. Powell's Office Locations
Onoclogy Network of Orange County A Medical Group Inc.1140 W La Veta Ave Ste 610, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 245-0492
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Powell is kind, caring and works with the patient. Prior doctors were telling me what I HAD to do. He told me what my options are. I can't recommend him highly enough.
About Dr. Thomas Powell, MD
- Rheumatology
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Powell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Powell accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Powell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Powell has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Powell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Powell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Powell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Powell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.