Dr. Thomas Prebish, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prebish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Prebish, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Prebish, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in South Pasadena, FL. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital and HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital.
Dr. Prebish works at
Locations
-
1
HCA Florida General and Weight Loss Surgery1609 Pasadena Ave S Ste 3M, South Pasadena, FL 33707 Directions (727) 380-5221Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prebish?
Had to do emergency an surgery, asked 3 different doctors for help. Those doctors treated me poorly with 1 month wait time for the surgery. This doctor scheduled appointment right of way as soon as he saw my condition . Treated me with care. Thank you
About Dr. Thomas Prebish, DO
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- 1265848170
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern University at Largo Medical Center
- Nova Southeastern University at Largo Medical Center
- Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prebish has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prebish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Prebish using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Prebish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prebish works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Prebish. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prebish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prebish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prebish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.