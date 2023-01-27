Overview

Dr. Thomas Prebish, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in South Pasadena, FL. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital and HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital.



Dr. Prebish works at HCA Florida General and Weight Loss Surgery in South Pasadena, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.