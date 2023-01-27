See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in South Pasadena, FL
Dr. Thomas Prebish, DO

Bariatric Surgery
4.9 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Prebish, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in South Pasadena, FL. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital and HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital.

Dr. Prebish works at HCA Florida General and Weight Loss Surgery in South Pasadena, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Florida General and Weight Loss Surgery
    1609 Pasadena Ave S Ste 3M, South Pasadena, FL 33707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 380-5221
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Largo Hospital
  • HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
  • HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 27, 2023
    Had to do emergency an surgery, asked 3 different doctors for help. Those doctors treated me poorly with 1 month wait time for the surgery. This doctor scheduled appointment right of way as soon as he saw my condition . Treated me with care. Thank you
    Volodymyr — Jan 27, 2023
    About Dr. Thomas Prebish, DO

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265848170
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Nova Southeastern University at Largo Medical Center
    Internship
    • Nova Southeastern University at Largo Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Prebish, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prebish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prebish has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prebish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Prebish works at HCA Florida General and Weight Loss Surgery in South Pasadena, FL. View the full address on Dr. Prebish’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Prebish. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prebish.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prebish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prebish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.