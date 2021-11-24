Dr. Pressly III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Pressly III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Pressly III, MD
Dr. Thomas Pressly III, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System, Claiborne Memorial Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. Pressly III's Office Locations
Thomas A Pressly III Apmc2751 Albert L Bicknell Dr Ste 2E, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 635-5682
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Michael Health System
- Claiborne Memorial Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgeable and caring doctor
About Dr. Thomas Pressly III, MD
- Rheumatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1588779425
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
