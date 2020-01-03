Dr. Thomas Puetz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puetz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Puetz, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Puetz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Grafton, WI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center - Grafton and Aurora West Allis Medical Center.
Locations
Grafton Office975 Port Washington Rd, Grafton, WI 53024 Directions (262) 329-2323
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Medical Center - Grafton
- Aurora West Allis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Does the dr see his ratings , anyways I rate him this because he makes you comfortable about this sort of situation and he listens to all your questions and answers them to put ur mind at ease. Thank you Doctor Puetz Kimberly Bell 906.204.2631
About Dr. Thomas Puetz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Samaritan Med Center
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Puetz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Puetz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Puetz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Puetz has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Puetz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Puetz speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Puetz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puetz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puetz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puetz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.