Overview

Dr. Thomas Puetz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Grafton, WI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center - Grafton and Aurora West Allis Medical Center.



Dr. Puetz works at Aurora Advanced Healthcare in Grafton, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.